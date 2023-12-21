Mental Health Support at the Hospital
The holiday season can be a rollercoaster, impacting both our physical and mental well-being. Statistics reveal a spike in depression, anxiety, and substance misuse during this time. If you or someone you care about is navigating a mental health crisis or dealing with substance issues during the winter holidays, you're not alone.
There are resources and services dedicated to providing the support you need on both the local and national level. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for you or your loved ones.
Locally, Alliance Healthcare Services has been serving the mental health needs of the Memphis community and beyond for more than 40 years. With a long-standing commitment to building wellness, Alliance is the largest comprehensive behavioral health provider in Shelby County. It’s important to find the right resources for you whether that be outpatient mental health services, addiction recovery services, or immediate crisis services.