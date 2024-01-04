Philanthropic New Years Resolution: Importance of Will

Start the year with a commitment to plan ahead, provide for your family, and make a lasting impact on the causes dear to you. We recommend discussing the various giving options with a professional advisor.

Start by:

1. Determining what’s important. Identify your assets and your priorities.

2. Identifying your people. Choose your beneficiaries.

3. Finding an Attorney: An estate planning attorney can develop a comprehensive plan for your family.

Your contribution can strengthen your loved ones’ future and the next generation of Memphians through your philanthropic legacy. A will not only ensures that your possessions are managed in the way you desire, but it can also provide comfort and guidance for your family during a highly emotional time.

Make 2024 the year you leave a legacy for those you care about! The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis will work alongside you and your advisor to help you plan your charitable giving.

Visit cfgm.org/wkno to learn more.