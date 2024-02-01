Grant Committee Nominations

The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis has opened the nomination process for our grant committees. This could be an incredible way for you to volunteer and help direct hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual giving to local nonprofits through the FOREVER Funds at the Community Foundation.

A core value of our Community Investment Principles is inclusion. Members of these committees go beyond experts and philanthropic leaders. We are considering all parts of the community and diverse lived experiences when developing our community-voiced, community centered grantmaking program. The Community Foundation is accepting nominations to our grant committees through March. These nominations may either come from the interested person or be submitted on behalf of a nominee by another community member.

Visit cfgm.org/wkno to learn more about the opportunity and nominate.