Scholarship Opportunity for HBCU Students

The City Council earmarked funds over two years for scholarships for students who are graduating or have graduated from a high school located in Memphis and Shelby County and are attending or will attend an accredited historically Black college or university. The Community Foundation is proud to manage the fund, in its second year. Award decisions are made by a volunteer committee of community leaders who are HBCU graduates.

More than a hundred scholarships, totaling $580,000 are available for the 2024-25 academic year. Awards range from $2,500 to $15,000. The deadline for this and most scholarships at the Community Foundation is April 1. Please share with the students in your networks who are looking for help in affording their college education.

Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno.