Visit the Hub Studio Activation at Crosstown Concourse
If you visit Crosstown soon, take a peek into the Hospitality Hub’s cozy Hub Studio and learn about its planned Hub Village community.
The demonstration studio on display outside Crosstown is the Hub’s latest innovative tool to help solve homelessness for individuals and families. Free-standing units provide a safe, comfortable temporary shelter option, particularly those unable to enter traditional shelters for varying reasons.
Hub Village, a planned satellite of the Hub, will be a community of support where guests can work closely with Hub staff to find permanent housing of their own. 20 studios and larger cottages, a shared kitchen, bathhouse, and laundry facilities will be situated with dedicated, on-site case management and support services. Hub Village, like all Hub solutions, uses a trauma-informed, human-centered approach to focus on long-term success.
Join Hub staff at Crosstown tomorrow, Friday, April 26, between 4 and 6 pm for refreshments and tour of the studio. The studio will be at Crosstown through mid June.
Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno.