Visit the Hub Studio Activation at Crosstown Concourse

The demonstration studio on display outside Crosstown is the Hub’s latest innovative tool to help solve homelessness for individuals and families. Free-standing units provide a safe, comfortable temporary shelter option, particularly those unable to enter traditional shelters for varying reasons.

Hub Village, a planned satellite of the Hub, will be a community of support where guests can work closely with Hub staff to find permanent housing of their own. 20 studios and larger cottages, a shared kitchen, bathhouse, and laundry facilities will be situated with dedicated, on-site case management and support services. Hub Village, like all Hub solutions, uses a trauma-informed, human-centered approach to focus on long-term success.

Join Hub staff at Crosstown tomorrow, Friday, April 26, between 4 and 6 pm for refreshments and tour of the studio. The studio will be at Crosstown through mid June.

Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno.

