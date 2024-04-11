The Hospitality Hub of Memphis

-
The site of the old vehicle inspection station on Washington Avenue is now a beacon of hope and healing for our neighbors experiencing homelessness. It’s the home of The Hospitality Hub, which represents not only the best human-centric case work in the country, but also impressive trauma-informed design.
Whether because of mental illness, PTSD, or years of living alone, some people sleeping on the streets aren't comfortable in congregant house settings. The Hospitality Hub has devised an innovative solution—made more urgent during the COVID crisis.
Umeki Jones recently helped a client, a homeless woman, land a janitorial job.“We pointed her in a direction to a place that would possibly be able to…