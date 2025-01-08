Memphis Prepares for Winter Weather

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a briefing on the extreme winter weather expected to impact the Mid-South later this week. According to the NWS, "significant impacts to travel and daily life" are anticipated to begin Thursday night, January 9, and extend into Friday, January 10.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect starting at 6:00 p.m. Thursday. Snowfall could reach up to 6 inches in some areas. The NWS advises residents to prepare for hazardous conditions and potential impacts on roadways.

As winter weather approaches, City of Memphis officials say they are closely monitoring the forecast for potential snow and ice later this week. If conditions permit, the Division of Public Works crews will begin pre-treating roads with brine on Thursday, January 9. The city is taking extra precautions this year by implementing a new snow and ice mitigation strategy to improve road conditions and enhance safety for residents and commuters.

Strategic Snow and Ice Removal Plan

Under the updated plan, Memphis will prioritize specific routes, focusing on one lane in each direction to treat roadways when wintry weather is anticipated. This strategic approach first addresses the most critical routes, ensuring that key roads are passable as quickly as possible.

Another change will be how Memphis crews treat roads using pure salt, believed to be more effective at melting snow and ice than the city's previous use of a salt-and-sand mixture.

A detailed, interactive map outlining the routes that the city will treat is available for public reference. The map also highlights routes the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) maintains. Click here to view the map.

Snow and Ice Removal Resources

The Public Works Division has a fleet of 15 snow and ice removal trucks and six brine trucks. However, snowplows are only deployed when snow accumulations are predicted to reach 2 inches or more. Public Works staff will continually monitor weather forecasts and data to stay on top of changing conditions and adjust their response strategies accordingly.

On Friday, January 3, Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) posted a video and statement on social media detailing its preparations for the upcoming winter weather. The utility provider wanted to reassure Memphis residents about its steps to winterize its infrastructure, particularly power plants and water sources, to prevent service disruptions similar to those experienced during past extreme weather events.

If you are experiencing a power outage, call (901) 544-6500. The MLGW Outage Hotline is available 24/7 for outage reports.

Warming Centers for Those in Need

In addition to preparing the streets, the City of Memphis is partnering with the Hospitality Hub to open two warming centers for those needing a warm place to stay. These centers will remain open 24 hours a day until further notice.



Single women and families can stay at the Hospitality Hub (590 Washington Avenue).



can stay at the Hospitality Hub (590 Washington Avenue). Single men and couples will be housed at First Baptist Church (200 East Parkway North).

The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) offers rides to these warming centers. During warming center hours, you can call 901-297-1680 to arrange a ride.

Additionally, Memphis Public Libraries and Community Centers will remain open during regular business hours, providing additional warm spaces for residents.

Tips for Winter Weather Driving

If you plan to be on the roads during a snow or ice event, it’s essential to take extra precautions. Here are a few tips to help you stay safe:



Be patient: Allow crews time to clear roads after it snows. Road treatment and plowing efforts take time to be effective.



Allow crews time to clear roads after it snows. Road treatment and plowing efforts take time to be effective. Stay alert: Pay attention to weather updates and forecasts. Conditions can change quickly, so staying informed about the latest developments is essential.



Pay attention to weather updates and forecasts. Conditions can change quickly, so staying informed about the latest developments is essential. Be prepared: Make sure your vehicle is winter-ready, and carry supplies such as blankets, water, and a flashlight if you get stuck.

