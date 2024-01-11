-
The most fatalities were in Missouri. Forecasters warned that tornadoes, hail and violent winds continue to threaten states in the Deep South, from Louisiana to Georgia.
-
Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has issued an alert as residents across the Mid-South prepare for several days of severe weather.
-
A high-pressure system is pushing Arctic air into the central U.S. this week. Much of the country will experience plunging temperatures, while states such as Kansas and Missouri could see heavy snow.
-
MLGW and TVA implemented voluntary energy conservation measures as energy demands surged amid freezing temperatures.
-
A major winter storm is expected to be the biggest in years as cold air moves in from the Arctic bringing snow and frigid temperatures across 20 Southern States.
-
Southern states don't often deal with winter conditions, but New England does. New Hampshire especially has tips for how to prepare for a winter storm.
-
As winter weather approaches, City of Memphis officials say they are closely monitoring the forecast for potential snow and ice later this week. If conditions permit, the Division of Public Works crews will begin pre-treating roads with brine on Thursday, January 9.
-
On January 1, 2025, the City of Memphis rolled out a new, more effective snow and ice mitigation plan to enhance road treatments' safety and efficiency during winter weather events.
-
Blasts of Arctic air are poised to bring below-average temperatures to much of the central and eastern U.S. throughout the first half of January. Here's what to expect and how to prepare.
-
At least 120 people across several states are reported dead. Officials warned that rebuilding from the widespread loss of homes and property would be lengthy and difficult.
-
Helene is forecast to intensify rapidly over the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in Florida on Thursday. Residents are urged to make preparations — and in many counties, evacuate — before then.
-
The National Weather Service has indicated there is a threat of severe storms across the Mid-South Wednesday night into Thursday morning.