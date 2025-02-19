MLGW Urges Energy Conservation as Wind Chill May Drop Below 0°F

Another Cold Weather Advisory will take effect Wednesday night, and parts of the Mid-South are now under an Extreme Cold Warning. This warning will be in effect from Wednesday, February 19, at 9:00 p.m. until Thursday, February 20, at 10:00 a.m.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is working with its power supplier, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), to reduce strain on the electrical grid during this period of extreme cold.

To help manage energy demand, TVA and MLGW have asked all customers to conserve electricity from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, and Friday, February 21. Energy conservation is encouraged for industrial, commercial, and residential customers during peak hours until further notice.

Suggested ways to reduce energy use include setting thermostats to 68°F or lower, unplugging electric vehicles and space heaters, and delaying using large appliances like dishwashers and clothes dryers.

The National Weather Service also released a statement about the frigid temperatures, warning people of hypothermia or frostbite.

Extremely cold temperatures are in the forecast tonight where wind chills are likely to reach below 0 F across the majority of the Midsouth. Take extra measures while outside to prevent hypothermia or frostbite. pic.twitter.com/2nQ3I9RIvZ — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) February 19, 2025

If someone shows signs of frostbite or hypothermia, get medical help immediately!



Move to a warm place

Take off any wet clothing

Wrap up in dry blankets or clothes

Soak frostbitten skin in warm (not hot) water

If you need a warm place, the Hospitality Hub, in collaboration with the City of Memphis, operates two warming centers to provide relief from the cold until further notice.



Single women and families will be accommodated at the Hospitality Hub (590 Washington Avenue).

Single men and couples will be housed at First Baptist Church (200 East Parkway North).

For transportation assistance to these warming centers, residents can contact the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) at 901-297-1680 during warming center hours.

