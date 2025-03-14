Multi-Day Severe Weather Could Bring Damaging Winds, Hail, and Tornados

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has issued an alert as residents across the Mid-South prepare for several days of severe weather that may bring damaging winds, large hail, and strong tornadoes this weekend.

The threat is expected to begin this evening (Friday, March 14) and continue throughout the night, with a second round of storms anticipated for Saturday, March 15. Emergency managers and crews from MLGW are closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with the National Weather Service (NWS) and local agencies.

MLGW has placed nearly 50 repair and tree-trimming crews on standby in preparation for potential damage. The utility emphasized that despite ongoing efforts in tree trimming and upgrading aging infrastructure, gusts exceeding 30 mph, combined with heavy rainfall, could result in saturated ground and falling trees, potentially leading to power outages.

MLGW emphasized that every precaution is being taken to prepare for the severe weather, with constant communication between the utility and emergency services to ensure prompt response if customers are affected.

Repairing power poles is a significant task for the utility, with each pole repair averaging eight hours. Due to the complexities of working safely in storm conditions, crews may need to close roads and coordinate with law enforcement during repairs.

MLGW has outlined a four-tiered priority plan for restoring power:



Hospitals, critical flood control pumps, and other facilities essential to community wellbeing. Public safety hazards such as downed power lines or poles. Areas with large numbers of affected customers. Scattered, smaller outages.

View MLGW power outage map >

MLGW is urging residents to take precautions in addition to restoration efforts. They recommend securing outdoor items that could be blown away by the wind and stocking up on nonperishable food and water to last up to three days.

Additionally, MLGW says residents experiencing power outages should first check neighboring homes to see if the outage is widespread. They can also consult the MLGW outage map online or the MLGW app, and report any outages through the app or by calling the hotline.

If a power line is down, individuals are urged to maintain a safe distance and notify MLGW immediately at 901-528-4465, as these lines can remain energized and pose a danger.

Here are some additional safety measures released by the NWS and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ahead of the Mid-South's severe weather expectations: