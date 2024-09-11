MLGW Outage Map
Lastest MLGW News by WKNO
-
A massive project headed by Elon Musk in Memphis, Tenn., to power AI has moved at breakneck speed. But it's stirring controversy around pollution emissions. The EPA says it’s looking into it.
-
This week on WKNO/Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines, MLGW's President and CEO Doug McGowen and Protect Our Aquifer's Science Director Scott Schoefernacker, join host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Samuel Hardiman.
-
This week on Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines Greater Memphis Chamber's Chief Economic Development Officer Gwyn Fisher joins host Eric Barnes and The Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries.
-
This week on Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines the President and CEO of MLGW, Doug McGowen, joins host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Keely Brewer.
-
This week on Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines Memphis City Councilmen JB Smiley Jr. and Chase Carlisle join host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries.