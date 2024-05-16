Make an Impact This Wedding Season

The organization has a simple mission: to spread joy and inspire kindness in our community through the repurposing of flowers.

Event coordinators or wedding couples can reach out to 901 POP prior to their event to arrange for their flowers to be repurposed. Flowers are paired with handwritten notes of inspiration before being delivered to facilities like senior living communities, hospice homes, and shelters.

From note writing to floral delivery, the entire operation thrives on the dedication of volunteers and partners. So, why not extend the beauty and love of your special day to someone who could use a smile? Reach out to 901 Petals of Purpose today to learn how you can turn your wedding flowers into moments of joy for those in need.

Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno