Mid-South Giving Trends

CFGM is the largest grantmaker in the Mid-South and among the country's top 35 largest community foundations.

CFGM also manages 1,200 charitable funds for individuals, families, and companies.

What did CFGM's results demonstrate about Mid-South giving?



CFGM and its donors granted out $120 million last year, with 84% staying local. Memphis remains an incredibly generous city.

That figure represents nearly 6,900 grants to more than 2,000 distinct nonprofits. That volume speaks to the diversity of people’s giving priorities and to the sheer number of organizations working to improve lives and communities.

In the spirit of providing opportunity and building Memphis, nearly half of the grants supported education and community development.

