Traditions of Philanthropy: Giving as Civic Engagement

The 21st century has seen the rise of Giving as Civic Engagement, or to build community. Giving from the principle of participation includes supporting leadership programs, community development corporations, or giving circles.

Pros to this kind of giving include its emphasis on collaboration and trust and its ability to empower organizations and grassroots communities. Challenges, though, stem from its reliance on discourse and networking: does talk always lead to measurable action?

While giving has changed over two and a half centuries, American philanthropy consistently is characterized by our desire to connect with other people.

Taking time to think about how you’re motivated to give can make you a more intentional donor. It can help you better connect your dollars to your values. To explore the Four Traditions of American Giving, visit cfgm.org/wkno.