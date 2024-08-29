Nonprofit Spotlight: Peer Power

This week, we're spotlighting Peer Power, an organization that recruits and trains high-performing University of Memphis students, called Success Coaches, to tutor in public school classrooms. By mentoring high school students, they encourage active learning, valuing education, and being personally accountable for their futures.

Peer Power serves 12 public high schools in Shelby County. These students often face significant challenges, such as high rates of absenteeism and exposure to violence. Peer Power’s support helps them improve their grades, graduate, and prepare for college. The program also benefits the college tutors, who gain valuable experience and are paid a living wage.

Learn more about Peer Power and more than 150 other Black-led nonprofits at LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org.

