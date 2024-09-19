Empowering Tomorrow’s Creatives: Memphis Music Initiative

Memphis Music Initiative—or MMI—invests in youth through transformative music engagement, creating equitable opportunities for Black and brown youth in Memphis. MMI connects students with high-quality music engagement through in-school programs, after-school activities, and paid summer internships. In addition to these direct-service programs, MMI invests in a network of community youth arts organizations through grant funding, technical assistance, and other supports.

Memphis Music Initiative builds on Memphis’ rich Black musical legacy to inspire cultural pride, community connection, and personal agency rooted in liberation through creative expression. By expanding access to music and arts and fostering strong community partnerships, MMI is setting the stage for the next generation of Memphis creatives.

Visit cfgm.org/wkno to learn more.