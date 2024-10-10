Recognizing Su Casa During Hispanic Heritage Month

In the Greater Memphis area, Su Casa is a nonprofit organization that provides essential support in immigration assistance, education, and health services, ensuring families have access to vital resources. By collaborating with local partners, Su Casa creates meaningful impact through programs that empower individuals with English classes, legal aid, and health education, fostering community and cultural pride.

A key component of its mission is the Community Services Program, where certified Community Health Workers assist families in overcoming barriers to their personal goals. They connect Latino and Hispanic neighbors with culturally sensitive resources like health care, legal aid, and housing assistance.

To learn more, visit cfgm.org/wkno.