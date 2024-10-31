Start by checking your registration status at the Tennessee Secretary of State's website. You needed to have registered by October 7 to be eligible to vote.

Encourage friends and family to familiarize themselves with their ballot information, ensuring they are informed and ready for election day. Early voting ends today, and Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.

In any election season, consider how you can give back. Organizing voter registration drives or volunteering with local nonprofits can help ensure that everyone in our community has the resources they need to participate in democracy.

Together, let's ensure our voices are heard this election season and uplift our neighbors in the process—because a strong democracy thrives when everyone is engaged and empowered!

To learn more, visit cfgm.org/wkno.