BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee recognized at Crystal Awards

Among this year’s winners is BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, the honoree for Outstanding Business or Corporation.

The Community Foundation is proud to partner with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee by managing its maintenance fund for David Carnes Park in Whitehaven. The park was its first Memphis-area Healthy Place project—an endeavor to build or revitalize outdoor fitness and wellness spaces.

The nine-acre park includes two playgrounds, a splash pad, a walking trail, outdoor fitness equipment, a community pavilion, and a multi-use turf field.

Named for David Carnes, a blacksmith and the first African American property owner in Whitehaven, the park is a healthy and active place to move for people and families.

We celebrate the power of giving at National Philanthropy Day and salute all of this year’s winners.

To learn more, visit cfgm.org/wkno