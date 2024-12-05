Gift and Give Back This Holiday Season

Tis the season for giving and we are all on the hunt for great holiday gift ideas! Many local nonprofits offer ways to shop for good.

Memphis is home to fantastic museums with membership packages and items from their museum stores to spoil your friends and family! Artist markets like Arrow Creative offer handmade art by resident artists, girls’ nights out, and even fun classes for kids.

Social enterprise organizations like Thistle & Bee and My Cup of Tea not only empower women through job readiness and support, they also offer great holiday gifts like locally-sourced honey, granola, and Memphis-themed teas.

If sweet treats are on your list, Lucy J’s in Crosstown Concourse bakes up cookies, brownies, and pastries. Their yummy treats aren’t all they do! Lucy J’s is committed to paying a living wage to its workers and to supporting the Dororthy Day House, which provides a temporary home and supportive services for families experiencing homelessness.

With shops and opportunities like these, you can gift AND give back!

Visit cfgm.org/wkno to learn more.