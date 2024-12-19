Holiday Giving Traditions

As you gather with family, consider what legacy means to you. Is it about shared values, meaningful traditions, or acts of generosity that inspire future generations?

Philanthropic holiday traditions offer a way to deepen family bonds while giving back to your community. Serve together at a local shelter, support food or toy drives, or adopt an angel to bring joy to a child in need. Even festive outings, like viewing holiday light displays that benefit nonprofits, can double as acts of giving.

By participating in these meaningful activities, your family creates a shared story of compassion and generosity. This holiday season, let your traditions reflect your values and inspire a legacy of giving that lasts for years to come.

