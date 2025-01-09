Make This the Year of Intentional Giving

The start of a new year offers a fresh opportunity to reflect on your personal charitable giving. By planning deliberately, you can align your philanthropy with your values and make a meaningful impact. Here’s how:

1. Reflect on Your Values: Ask yourself, Who am I? Where do I come from? What do I care about? Use these questions to identify causes that resonate deeply with you.

2. Set Clear Priorities: Define your giving goals. Whether it’s supporting education, health, the arts, or social justice, focus on what matters most to you.

3. Research and Budget: Identify organizations that align with your priorities. Decide how much to give annually and consider whether to make one-time or recurring donations.

4. Track and Adjust: Keep records of your contributions and their impact. Review your plan periodically and refine it as your interests evolve.

Intentional giving doesn’t just benefit others—it brings purpose and fulfillment to you. Start the year by making your generosity count.

Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno.