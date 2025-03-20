Women’s Foundation Making History

March is Women’s History Month, and we’re celebrating 30 years of impact with the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis, which advances philanthropy, fosters women’s leadership, and supports programs that help women and families reach their full potential.

Through the inspiration and initial investment of Mertie Buckman, the Women’s Foundation started under the roof of the Community Foundation and moved to a new home as a standalone nonprofit in 2002.

Guided by its Vision 2025 strategic plan, the Women’s Foundation is driving change in five Memphis neighborhoods by investing in early childhood and youth development, workforce training, and financial empowerment. The Women’s Foundation is making history by creating opportunities, building assets, and shaping brighter futures for generations to come.

Learn more about the Women’s Foundation’s 30th anniversary and its goal to increase investment and reduce poverty at cfgm.org/wkno.