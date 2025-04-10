Supporting People Experiencing Homelessness

This is an especially uncertain time for nonprofit organizations and, by extension, those they serve. Agencies face the potential loss of federal funding, increase in demand for services, and strained relationships with government partners. Among the most threatened are vulnerable populations including people experiencing homelessness.

With the rising cost of housing and insufficient investment in affordable housing programs, homelessness continues to rise, exacerbating physical and mental health issues.

Fortunately, our region is home to dedicated nonprofits providing emergency shelter, food assistance, and case management. You can be part of the solution. Did you know: for every dollar spent on housing programs, taxpayers save $2-3 dollars on emergency medical services, law enforcement, and other public costs?

Visit cfgm.org/wkno to explore a curated list of strong, effective organizations making a difference. Agencies like Alpha Omega Veterans Services, Dorothy Day House of Hospitality, and Room in the Inn - Memphis. Visit these and dozens of other LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org profiles to learn about their missions and programs, and donate directly to support their work.