Supporting Immigrants

This is an especially uncertain time for nonprofit organizations and, by extension, those they serve. Agencies face the potential loss of federal funding, increase in demand for services, and strained relationships with government partners. Among the most threatened are vulnerable populations including immigrants.

Many immigrants come to this country seeking opportunity and a better life. While border security and legal processes are important, the reality is that many hardworking families and individuals need help navigating the system, learning English, and finding jobs. Supporting nonprofits that provide legal aid, education, and employment assistance helps integrate people into society so they can contribute to our economy

Fortunately, our region is home to dedicated nonprofits serving our immigrant community. Visit cfgm.org/wkno to explore a curated list of strong, effective organizations making a difference. Agencies like Advocates for Immigrant Rights, Latino Memphis, and Refugee Empowerment Program. Visit these and dozens of other LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org profiles to learn about their missions and programs, and donate directly to support their work.