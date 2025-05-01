Creative Aging Fosters Older Adults’ Artistic Spirit

May is Older Americans Month, a time to reaffirm commitments to serving the older adults in our communities. One local organization that is fostering older people’s artistic spirit is Creative Aging Mid-South. Its vision is making accessible music and arts programs available to all older adults in Memphis and the Mid-South. The arts can have a significant positive impact on senior citizens, promoting mental and emotional well-being, cognitive function, and social engagement.

Creative Aging offers nearly 1,600 performances and class sessions each year through free or low-cost studio courses, concert series events, and community performances at 100+ locations where older adults live and gather.

With a Nonprofit Capacity Building grant from the FOREVER Funds at the Community Foundation, Creative Aging developed and debuted a new website last fall. The dynamic, easy-to-use site helps the agency involve more older adults with music and the arts. Visit creativeagingmidsouth.org to explore and register for upcoming concerts and studio art courses. Enjoy learning new skills, meeting new people, and staying engaged in your community.