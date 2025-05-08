Lights and Action for Playhouse on the Square

A cornerstone of the Overton Square Performing Arts District, Playhouse on the Square recently unveiled its 57th season line-up. Audiences will enjoy an enhanced experience thanks to a grant from the FOREVER Funds at the Community Foundation to upgrade the theater’s lighting and sound.

Playhouse on the Square launched an energizing new era of redevelopment for Overton Square when it built and moved into its new facility at Cooper and Union in 2010. In the years since, lighting and sound equipment that was state-of-the-art at the time became outdated and under-functioning: lightbulbs become less efficient, batteries degraded, cables frayed, and equipment fell into disrepair.

Extensive research helped its team identify the equipment necessary to improve artistic output and production quality. A Nonprofit Capacity Building grant from the Community Foundation in 2024 enabled the organization to purchase and install the new lighting and sound equipment—strengthening its ability to present theatrical productions, education programs and performances, outreach programs, and special events. Click here to see Playhouse on the Square’s 2025-26 schedule of performances.