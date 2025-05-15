Reimagine Clayborn Fund Supports Path to Renewal

Our community suffered a profound loss at the end of April when Historic Clayborn Temple was destroyed by fire. A cornerstone of the Civil Rights Movement, Clayborn was the headquarters of the 1968 Sanitation Workers’ Strike that brough Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Memphis to fight for the rights of workers as part of the national movement. Its importance led it to be named a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 2018.

In recent years, it had been lovingly restored and reimagined as a space for artistic expression and civic connection. Now, under the leadership of executive director Anasa Troutman, the mission continues.

The Community Foundation is honored to partner with Clayborn Temple to launch the Reimagine Clayborn Fund. Donations will support emergency stabilization, historic restoration, and the path toward renewal.

Together, we can ensure that Clayborn’s story is not defined by tragedy, but by resilience and rebirth.

Every gift is a step toward preserving legacy, nurturing healing, and building a future rooted in justice and community. Click here to donate.