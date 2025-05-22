Grow & Lead: GiVE 365 Supports Youth

Supporting social development and emotional stability in children and youth is more important than ever. These are the building blocks of resilience, leadership, and brighter communities.

This month, 10 local nonprofits that empower children and youth to thrive received a significant boost. GiVE 365, the Community Foundation’s dollar-a-day giving group, awarded them $64,800 to teach critical life skills, nurture emotional well-being, and celebrate cultural heritage.

Each year, GiVE 365 members choose a grantmaking theme and solicit applications from local nonprofits. At a fast-paced and fun event, grant finalists make 3-minute pitches to members, who then vote to award funds. This year’s winning initiatives include accessible arts education including dance, visual arts, theater, and metalsmithing; financial literacy and life skills building; and a Latino Heritage summer camp.

By supporting these efforts, GiVE 365 members are making a profound impact on our community's well-being and paving paths to the future. Click here to learn more about the outstanding organizations who received funding and watch their pitch videos here.