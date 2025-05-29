Mid-South Giving Trends
This month, the Community Foundation hosted our Annual Meeting, where we shared the financial results of our fiscal year, which ended in April. You may know that the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis is the largest grantmaker in the Mid-South. We’re among the top 35 largest community foundations in the country. We manage 1,200 charitable funds for individuals, families, and companies.
So, what did our results demonstrate about Mid-South giving?
- Together with our donors, we granted out $144 million last year, with 79% of those dollars staying local. Memphis remains an incredibly generous city, and we like to support this area.
- That figure represents more than 6,500 grants to nearly 2,000 distinct nonprofits. That volume speaks to the diversity of people’s giving priorities and to the sheer number of organizations working to improve lives and communities.
- In the spirit of providing opportunity and serving our neighbors in need, nearly half of grants supported education and human services.