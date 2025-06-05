© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Greater Giving Moment
Greater Giving Moment

Empowering Safe and Resilient Places

By Julia McDonald
Published June 5, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT

Many Memphians would agree that our community faces critical challenges related to safety and well-being. At the Community Foundation, we believe the most meaningful solutions come from those closest to the issues—people who understand root causes, prioritize trust, and are deeply connected to the neighborhoods they serve. That’s why we’ve launched the Community Solutions grant program, awarding $450,000 to five organizations working to build safe and resilient places.

These grantees are advancing bold, ground-level approaches. Decarcerate Memphis shifts power from punishment to community-led solutions, organizing and advocating alongside Black, Brown, and working-poor communities. Heal 901 is co-creating sustainable safety strategies driven by local voices. Memphis Artists for Change is equipping community fellows to lead public safety efforts rooted in arts and organizing. Playback Memphis brings people together across divides, using story and healing to foster long-term change. And Stand for Children Tennessee is championing educational equity as a foundation for safer communities. Together, they’re reimagining what’s possible.

Learn more about the Community Solutions grants.

Tags
Greater Giving Moment Community Foundation of Greater Memphis
Julia McDonald
See stories by Julia McDonald