Empowering Safe and Resilient Places

Many Memphians would agree that our community faces critical challenges related to safety and well-being. At the Community Foundation, we believe the most meaningful solutions come from those closest to the issues—people who understand root causes, prioritize trust, and are deeply connected to the neighborhoods they serve. That’s why we’ve launched the Community Solutions grant program, awarding $450,000 to five organizations working to build safe and resilient places.

These grantees are advancing bold, ground-level approaches. Decarcerate Memphis shifts power from punishment to community-led solutions, organizing and advocating alongside Black, Brown, and working-poor communities. Heal 901 is co-creating sustainable safety strategies driven by local voices. Memphis Artists for Change is equipping community fellows to lead public safety efforts rooted in arts and organizing. Playback Memphis brings people together across divides, using story and healing to foster long-term change. And Stand for Children Tennessee is championing educational equity as a foundation for safer communities. Together, they’re reimagining what’s possible.

Learn more about the Community Solutions grants.