August is Black Philanthropy Month! Black Philanthropy Month is an annual global celebration and campaign held every August since 2011 to uplift and promote Black giving, leadership, and investment in communities worldwide.

It is designed to highlight the contributions of Black donors, promote funding equity, and foster dialogue and action around access to capital and community investment.

The Community Foundation is proud to offer ways to get involved this month. We are hosting the inaugural Powered by Us: Black Generosity in Memphis Symposium on Friday, August 22, at BRIDGES. The half-day summit for Black givers will feature dynamic speakers, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities.

August 28 is Give 8/28, a national, focused day of giving that highlights and supports the powerful work of Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits. Donate to a familiar organization or find a new one to support at LIVEGIVEmidsouth’s list of 200+ Memphis-area Black-led nonprofits.

Click here to learn more about Black Philanthropy Month and the ways that you can get involved this August.