Support Black-Led Nonprofits on 8/28

In celebration of Black Philanthropy Month, the Community Foundation is proud to participate in Give 8/28, a day of giving to support local, Black-led nonprofits on August 28—today! Donate to a familiar organization or discover a new one to support at LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org, our free community information system.

Data shows significant disparities in financial support for Black-led nonprofits compared to their white-led counterparts. Funding equity begins with awareness and trust in the incredible Black-led, Black-benefiting organizations that are often uniquely positioned to listen and respond to those they serve.

It’s easy to participate in Give 8/28: Visit LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org to explore more than 200 Black-led organizations working in a variety of impact areas. Find information about mission, staff and board, major programs, and finances. You can donate to them directly from the site.

The Community Foundation will also award $5,000 total in grants to 5 organizations as part of Give 8/28.

Click here to learn more and donate.