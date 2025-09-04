Responsive Grants Available to Sustain Nonprofits

The Community Foundation is launching a new Responsive Grants program to meet the moment nonprofits are facing right now. Times are tough. Funding streams are shrinking, costs are rising, and organizations are being asked to do more with less. That’s why we’re stepping in with general operating support, powered by our FOREVER Funds, to help nonprofits keep their doors open, sustain essential services, and remain strong in uncertain times.

Responsive Grants are designed especially for organizations serving communities that have historically been under-resourced or overlooked in public funding. This is our way of being the “safety net for the safety nets,” making sure the groups that most need it right now have the stability to continue their work.

Help us get the word out. Let the nonprofits in your networks know about this opportunity to apply for a total of $800,000 in funding.

Click here to learn more and apply.