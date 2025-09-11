Honoring Hispanic Heritage Through Play, Learning, and Belonging

This Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re celebrating Su Casa Family Ministries, a current grantee of GiVE 365, the Community Foundation’s dollar-a-day giving circle. Su Casa was awarded $5,700 to support its Latino Heritage Preschool Summer Camp, serving children from six weeks to five years old.

This summer, the camp gave children of immigrant families a chance to celebrate their cultures while building essential life skills. Students “traveled” through play, visiting countries including Mexico, Honduras, and Peru, learning through food, music, art, and stories in both English and Spanish.

Su Casa’s preschool is part of a broader mission to create a safe, nurturing space where immigrant families can learn and thrive together. As Deputy Director Dr. Cherise Clark shared, “The funding gave our students a chance to explore cultures, celebrate differences, and discover that every child is beautifully made.” This month is the perfect time to honor and support nonprofits strengthening our Hispanic community.

Click here to learn more about Su Casa Family Ministries and donate.