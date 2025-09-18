Building Wealth, Fueling Generosity

On August 22, more than 200 people gathered for the Community Foundation’s inaugural Powered by Us: Black Generosity in Memphis Symposium. The event was designed to uplift, center, and celebrate the voices and leadership of Black givers in our city.

National philanthropy expert Crystal Thompkins from Daylight Advisors moderated a dynamic panel with Carolyn Chism Hardy, Jennifer Hardy Richardson, and Bill Bynum. Together, they explored how families can build and sustain generational wealth—because strong financial foundations fuel lasting generosity.

One key takeaway came from Memphis philanthropist Carolyn Chism Hardy, who challenged the myth that you have plenty of time to build wealth. Her advice? Start early. Save early. Be consistent.

The conversation reminded us that wealth-building is not only about personal security—it’s about strengthening families, communities, and the culture of giving in Memphis.

