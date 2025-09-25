30 Years Strong: Hope House Expands Its Impact

Celebrating its 30 anniversary this year, Hope House has, for three decades, been a haven for Memphis families affected by HIV and poverty. It began as a daycare for children living with HIV, offering love and care when others turned them away.

Today, Hope House provides preschool education, housing assistance, mental health counseling, HIV testing and prevention, and free wraparound support for entire families. [Last year, more than 90% of parents served were employed or pursuing higher education, breaking cycles of poverty and stigma.]

In a city that ranks second nationally for new HIV cases, Hope House provides a safe, judgement-free space where clients can access care.

A recent Nonprofit Capacity Building grant from the FOREVER Funds at the Community Foundation is helping Hope House step into its next decade of impact. The $12,000 grant supported a much-needed technology and network system upgrade—helping the organization improve its operations and providing much-needed support when nonprofits serving vulnerable populations need it most.

