Giving with Purpose

As we approach year-end financial planning, the Community Foundation encourages you to take a thoughtful, strategic approach to your charitable giving. Memphians are generous by nature—but too often, gifts are made in response to the latest request rather than with a clear plan. When you pause to identify your values and the impact you most want to see in your communities, your giving becomes more intentional, more impactful, and more deeply connected to your sense of self.

A giving plan—whether for today or as part of your estate—ensures that your support reflects who you are, what you care about, and the legacy you want to leave behind. This approach transforms giving from a transaction into a life-shaping expression of your purpose.

So as you think ahead, ask yourself: Who am I? Where do I come from? What do I care about? And most importantly—what am I going to do about it?

