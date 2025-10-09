© 2025 WKNO FM
Greater Giving Moment
The Heart of Estate Planning

By Julia McDonald
Published October 9, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT

We asked Harris Shelton estate attorney Chad Roberts to share what he wishes people would know about estate planning.

He says that communication is at the heart of an effective estate plan. It’s not only about the legal documents you create, but also the conversations you have with your loved ones. By clearly sharing your wishes—and the reasons behind them—you can prevent confusion, ease tough decisions, and lessen the burden on family and friends during difficult times.

A solid estate plan begins with foundational legal tools like a living trust or last will and testament. These documents ensure that your intentions are carried out, reduce costs, and help avoid a default, “one-size-fits-all” plan imposed by the state. Beyond wills and trusts, it’s also important to document funeral or celebration of life wishes, update beneficiary designations, and consider charitable giving as part of your legacy.

Chad encourages you: don’t leave these choices to chance. Take time now to plan thoughtfully and seek guidance from an experienced estate planning attorney.

To learn more, visit cfgm.org/wkno.

