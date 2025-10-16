Your Legacy, Your Values

October 20 kicks off National Estate Planning Awareness Week—a reminder that intentionality can help create a legacy that includes not just your assets, but also the values and causes you care about. Jason Salomon, attorney with Harkavy McDaniel Kaplan & Salomon, says charitable giving is an essential part of his estate planning conversations with clients.

When Jason raises the topic, some clients are not yet ready, while others are prepared to put their intentions in writing. But most fall somewhere in between—they care deeply about causes and community yet haven’t created a plan. That’s when a thoughtful discussion about passions, philanthropic goals, finances, and potential tax benefits can turn good intentions into a lasting gift.

Jason’s advice for both advisors and clients is simple: don’t wait for the other to bring it up. Ask the question. Start the conversation. By talking openly with your estate attorney or financial advisor, you can create a plan that reflects your values, strengthens the community, and ensures your generosity continues well into the future.

To learn more, visit cfgm.org/wkno.

