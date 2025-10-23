Supporting Neighbors at National Immigrants Day

October 28 is National Immigrants Day, first established by President Ronald Reagan as a time to recognize the achievements and contributions of immigrants who have enriched our nation’s cultural, social, and economic landscape. In Memphis, five percent of residents are immigrants or refugees, strengthening our communities through their skills, businesses, and traditions.

Nonprofits that serve these neighbors provide vital legal help, language support, and integration programs. Yet, many face challenges like fluctuating policies, funding cuts, and growing demand—leaving gaps in healthcare, employment, and other opportunities.

Supporting these organizations ensures that immigrants and refugees can continue to thrive and contribute. Visit cfgm.org/wkno to discover a curated list of strong, effective nonprofits advancing this work. Explore their LIVEGIVEmidsouth profiles, learn about their missions, and donate directly to support them.

On National Immigrants Day, let’s honor the resilience and contributions of immigrants by investing in the organizations that make our community more welcoming for all.

