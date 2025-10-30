Charitable Giving Through Your Estate

We asked Rob Hughes, Vice President of Development at Porter-Leath and a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy®, to share some tips on making charitable gifts through your estate plan.

First, consider including the charities you care most about in your will or estate documents. This simple step ensures that your support for causes you love continues to make an impact, even after your lifetime.

Second, while it’s not required, it’s often helpful to let the charities you choose know about your plans. Doing so allows them to better understand what aspects of their mission matter most to you, and it ensures your legacy is honored in the way you intend.

And finally, donor-advised funds are a smart and flexible tool for giving both now and in the future. Many Porter-Leath supporters use donor-advised funds at the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis to structure their gifts.

To learn more, visit cfgm.org/wkno.

