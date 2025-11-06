IDEA Award Honoree Black-Led Nonprofit Leadership Alliance

When a group of local Black nonprofit leaders gathered for a town hall in 2023, the room filled with energy, urgency, and hope. From that moment, the Black-Led Nonprofit Leadership Alliance was born—a coalition of 18 executive directors committed to helping funders better advance racial equity in philanthropy.

In just two years, their collective voice has driven meaningful change. Their recommendations inform the work of the Community Foundation, the region’s largest grantmaker, toward more equitable practices, expanding unrestricted funding, investing in leadership development, and deepening partnerships with Black-led organizations.

The Alliance’s work reminds us that inclusion and equity are not just ideals—they’re actions.

This year, they’re being recognized by the Association of Fundraising Professionals – Memphis Chapter with the IDEA Award, honoring leadership in Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access in philanthropy.

For all of us, it’s a call to reflect on where our giving goes—and to support Black-led nonprofits, deeply rooted in community change.

Click here to learn more about the Black-Led Nonprofit Leadership Alliance.