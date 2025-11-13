Crystal Award Honorees – Celebrating Community Philanthropy

Each year, the Association of Fundraising Professionals – Memphis Chapter honors those who embody the spirit of giving through the Crystal Awards. This year’s honorees remind us how generosity can take many forms.

Carol and Bert Barnett, recipients of the Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser award, have shown extraordinary leadership—rallying volunteers and coordinating fundraising projects that make a tangible difference across Memphis.

Bob and Paula McEniry, named Outstanding Philanthropists, are recognized for their remarkable generosity and commitment, inspiring others through their leadership and giving.

And Jay Martin Jr., honored as Outstanding Emerging Philanthropist, exemplifies the next generation of civic responsibility through his financial support and volunteerism.

Fittingly, this celebration coincides with Community Foundation Week. Each of these honorees uses a charitable fund at the Community Foundation to plan their giving and maximize their impact. Their leadership reminds us that thoughtful, intentional philanthropy—at any level—strengthens the entire community.

Click here to learn more about the Crystal Awards.

Click here to learn more about opening a charitable fund.

