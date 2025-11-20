The One Big Beautiful Bill and the Standard Deduction

This summer, Congress passed the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” bringing big changes to charitable giving starting in 2026. One of the most notable updates: if you take the standard deduction, you’ll now be able to deduct cash gifts—up to $1,000 for individuals, or $2,000 for married couples—directly to qualifying charities.

This means even if you don’t itemize your taxes, giving to causes you care about can now also reduce your taxable income. Small, consistent contributions throughout the year can add up and still provide a meaningful tax benefit.

Think about which organizations matter most to you and plan your giving intentionally. This isn’t just about taxes—it’s an opportunity to support your community in a way that fits your budget and your values.

As always, check with your financial or tax advisor to make sure your giving plan works for your personal situation.

Click here to check out a brief article on Smart Year-End Giving Before 2026 Tax Changes.

