Smart Giving with Bunching and Appreciated Assets

Looking to make your giving go further? Two strategies are especially helpful: “bunching” your donations and giving appreciated assets.

Bunching means combining multiple years’ worth of donations into one year to maximize deductions. A donor-advised fund, managed by organizations like the Community Foundation, is perfect for this. You make a single contribution, claim the deduction right away, let the assets grow over time, and then distribute grants to your favorite charities whenever you like.

Gifts of appreciated stock are another smart move—you can deduct the fair market value, avoid capital gains tax, and diversify once the assets are in the fund.

These strategies are not just tax-smart, but strategic philanthropy. Thoughtful giving like this strengthens your impact and supports the causes you care about most.

Talk with your financial or tax advisor to see how these strategies fit your personal plan.

Click here to check out a brief article on Smart Year-End Giving Before 2026 Tax Changes.

