Team Max—Memphis serving Memphis

This Saturday, December 13, hundreds of volunteers will come together for one of Memphis’s most heartfelt holiday traditions—Team Max Operation Christmas Basket.

What started as a few friends serving in memory of Max Rose has grown into a citywide movement—people across generations and neighborhoods, helping others with compassion and purpose.

Led by Gayle Rose and the Team Max Memphis Christmas Basket Fund at the Community Foundation, this year’s effort will share holiday food baskets with 7,000 local seniors and families in need. Each box includes everything needed for a special Christmas meal. The distribution day comes during a time when food insecurity in our community is especially pronounced.

Volunteers will gather to pack and load baskets, sharing in the spirit of giving that defined Max Rose’s vision: to serve our city with heart, not hierarchy.

Here’s how you can help:

GIVE

Your financial contribution provides a complete holiday meal, a whole turkey or chicken, fresh produce, pantry staples, and all the ingredients for a feast that says, “You matter. You are seen. You are part of this community.”

Make checks payable to:

Community Foundation of Greater Memphis In memo note: Team Max Memphis Christmas Basket Mail to: c/o Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, Dept. 78 P.O. Box 1000 Memphis, TN 38148-0078

Or donate online: (Donate Online Here)

VOLUNTEER

Join the assembly days during the week of December 8, or be part of the magic on event day, Saturday, December 13. There’s something profound about being there, organizing boxes, directing traffic, handing a basket through a car window, and seeing a face light up with relief and joy.

Event Details:

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Mid-South Food Bank

3865 South Perkins Rd., Memphis, TN 38118

Volunteers should arrive by 6:30 AM.

Rain or shine • Dress appropriately for the weather • We’ll finish by 1 PM.

December 8 - 12 Shifts Available: Box Assembly Sign Up

Event Day Volunteer: Saturday Event Day Sign Up