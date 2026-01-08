This year, it was clear to us that business as usual was not an option. Across Memphis, nonprofits were navigating deep funding disruptions, rising costs, and growing community needs, all at the same time. The Community Foundation reacted by launching Responsive Grants, designed to help organizations continue essential services, sustain core operations, and remain steady during a season of uncertainty.

But this work went beyond applications and spreadsheets. As with all our grant rounds, our volunteer team took a boots-on-the-ground approach, meeting nonprofits where they are. We listened to their stories, learned about their missions, visited their spaces, and saw firsthand the communities they serve and the impact they make every day.

By showing up and listening, we were able to respond with intention. In total, 46 nonprofits were selected to receive Responsive Grant funding, with more than $980,000 awarded to help keep vital work moving forward.

When communities face uncertainty, meeting the moment means standing alongside those doing the work. Visit https://www.cfgm.org/recent-grants to learn more.