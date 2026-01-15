Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

As we reflect on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we remember his fight against systemic racism, poverty, and inequality. Dr. King’s vision of economic justice remains as relevant today as it was during his lifetime.

Wage inequality, education gaps, and urban poverty are challenges that persist in our communities. Dr. King’s belief in the power of collective action reminds us that we all play a role in shaping policies and building a more just society.

If you would like to explore Dr. King’s life and legacy further, consider attending King Day 2026 on January 19, at the National Civil Rights Museum or virtually. This event, marking the 40th anniversary of the federal holiday in his name, offers a chance to reflect on Dr. King’s work and its ongoing significance.

Take action locally by visiting LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org to connect with organizations addressing education, equity, housing, and other critical issues.

Let’s reflect, engage, and recommit to creating a more equitable society and the future Dr. King envisioned. Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno.

Learn More: https://civilrightsmuseum.org/events/king-day/