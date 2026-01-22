Get Involved: Nourished Communities

As we look toward the future and continue addressing challenges around food access and connection, nourishing our neighborhoods is more important than ever.

GiVE 365, the Community Foundation’s dollar-a-day giving circle, is embracing this charge with its 2026 grant theme: Nourished Communities. This year, we’re focused on initiatives that build food access and community connection through homegrown solutions.

Rooted in Memphis’s tradition of neighbors supporting one another, this grant cycle lifts up boots-on-the-ground programs and projects created by the people who know their communities best.

The GiVE 365 membership is now accepting nonprofit funding proposals aligned with this theme and will award grants this spring. Encourage qualified organizations in your network to apply.

Members who want to help decide which organizations receive grants can sign up to review applicants’ proposals.

Visit give365memphis.org to learn more about applying for funding or becoming a GiVEr who supports this vital work.